Sabres snap home win streak, fall to Rangers in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres bad luck following the All-Star break continued on Thursday night with a 2-1 loss to New York.

The Rangers struck first, Mat Zuccarello beat Robin Lehner on a power play in the second period.

Buffalo almost lost by the 1-0 count, but in the final five minutes of the game Kyle Okposo set up a play that resulted in a goal by Cody Franson. Tyler Ennis and Ryan O’Reilly were credited with the assists.

In overtime, the Sabres picked up a penalty early, setting the stage for Chris Kreider to score right as the advantage expired.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak at KeyBank Center for the Sabres. They host the Ottowa senators Saturday at 7:00 PM.