BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested on Thursday, according to NFTA police.

Police say a vehicle was illegally blocking a bus stop. The vehicle’s driver attempted to strike police with their vehicle, according to authorities.

One gunshot was fired by an officer. It is not clear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Originally, it was reported that police apprehended a person suspected of shooting at an NFTA officer.