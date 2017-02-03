100 lbs of pot, handguns and illegal immigrants caught in raid

One of three suspects in pot roundup on Thatcher Ave.
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)  – For the second day in a row law enforcement agencies banded together to snare illegal drugs and guns.

The Erie County Sheriff’s department reports that a raid on two homes on Thatcher Avenue in Buffalo netted five 5-gallon buckets of marijuana, about 100 pounds.  Two loaded handguns and a large scale were seized as well.

Two people who appear to be in the States illegally were arrested –  Nkomo Hepburn and Michelle Palmer.  Also arrested was Sanjay Cousins, 25, of Buffalo.

The trio will be arraigned Friday. Hepburn and Palmer face additional federal charges and possible deportation.

