34-year-old adoption agency suddenly shuts its doors

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Unfortunately we were unable to have children on our own and so for us adoption was the natural next step,” said Jennifer, adoptive mother.

It was a process that took Jennifer’s family about a year and a half, through the Adoption STAR agency.

“There were definitely times in our journey where we felt that we wanted to give up. But it was our support system here at the agency that really helped us through those times,” said Jennifer.

But now that support has been suddenly cut short for hundreds of families who worked with the Independent Adoption Center, that’s been around for 34 years. Earlier this week families received a notice saying the agency is declaring chapter 7 bankruptcy and closing permanently effective immediately.

“Vver the course of the last couple of days since the agency has closed and that announcement has gone public we have received a number of calls, double digit calls from families across New York state,” said Michael Hill, Adoption STAR Associate Director.

Hill says Adoption STAR is trying to step in to help impacted families at varying stages of their adoption journey.

“Other folks may have already paid fees and received services and now they are stuck potentially having to re-do all of that with a new agency. Others may have even been in the midst of a placement,” said Hill.

Hill says families who worked with the Independent Adoption Center may have lost thousands of dollars as a result of this sudden closure.

“During the process there’s hopes and dreams that are constantly on your mind and so to have somebody kind of pull the rug from under you, it’s very devastating,” said Jennifer.

Adoption STAR is offering guidance and support to affected families. Call 1-866-691-3300

