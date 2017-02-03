Burst pipe closes road in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are cleaning up Koenig road, repairing a burst pipeline.

“The 12 inch line probably split,” said Kirk Rowland, the Division Head for the Town of Tonawanda Water and Sewer Maintenance Dept. “In order to do this kind of damage, it probably split.”

Rowland says the town has several hundred leaks and bursts each year. They’re entirely sure why this one split but suggests the weather might have been a factor.

“It’s underground. We’re in the winter and all of our waterlines are embedded in clay which doesn’t move that well,” said Rowland. “It’s a cast iron line and cast iron shrinks and breaks.”

Longtime resident Lisa Henderson says she’s seen this problem before during the 15 years she’s lived along Koenig Road and she’s upset it’s persistent.

“Every time there is a water main break in the last couple of years, the town hasn’t really fixed the problem,” said Henderson. “The first five houses flood all of the time.”

“The drainage isn’t that good back here – it takes a while for things to get flattened out,” said Rowland.

Rowland says Koenig Road is what they consider a “unapproved road” – it doesn’t have curbs or sewer drains. He says residents living on these types of roads pay different taxes. He says it’s a risk people who live there take when they’re moving onto it. Rowland says to become an approved road, a high number of residents, he believes 95%, must sign a petition and then curbs and drains will be added.

For now, residents are still dealing with the current drainage issues and residents, like Henderson, as well as town officials have safety concerns as they’re watching the mercury on the thermometer stay low, the water turn to ice; the road looking more like a rink.

“Getting in and out of the driveway [is a challenge] right now,” said Henderson. “It’s a sheet of ice and the bottom is going to be eight inches of thick ice.”

The town says is anyone needs assistance getting out of their driveway, they will help chip at the ice or come and put salt on the ice to help. They’re hoping the pipe will be repaired and the road cleaned up and opened by 3:30p.m.