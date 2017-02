CHERRY CREEK, NY (WIVB) – Voters in the Village of Cherry Creek have spoken.

They’ve voted to dissolve the village – by about a 2-to-1 margin.

With absentee ballots still being counted the vote is 70 Yes and 32 No.

Fewer than 500 people live in the Chautauqua County village which has been separate from the Town of Cherry Creek.

Earlier this year Village of Depew voters turned down a plan to dissolve their village which would have had them merging with Cheektowaga and Sloan.

