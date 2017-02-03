Disturbing case of animal abuse, drugs in Jamestown

Dog found chained to pipe
JAMESTOWN, NY (WIVB) – A disturbing case of animal cruelty is coming out of Jamestown.

Police say they found a malnourished dog in an apartment along with cash and several drugs.

Authorities raided a home on East 2nd Street this morning.

They say they found a dog chained to a pipe in the basement.  They don’t think it had food for a while

They also found cocaine, marijuana, illegal fireworks and thousands of dollars in cash.

Eric Reese, 30, and Nichole Farrar, 28, are facing several charges.

Police say a child was also in the home.

The dog and second dog at the home were taken to a shelter.

 

