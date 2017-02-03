HS Recap: Friday February 3rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

HOCKEY

Williamsville North 2 Orchard Park 1 : Game remained scoreless until 10:50 remained. Orchard Park scored late to make the game interesting, but the Spartans held on.

Grand Island 5 West Seneca West 1 : With the win, Grand Island wins Division 3 title.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timon 59 St. Park 58 (OT) : Tigers hit a shot at the buzzer to force over time and knock off the #1 team in the MMA.

St. Francis 65 Canisius 51 : Red Raiders get their first win over the Crusaders in over a decade.