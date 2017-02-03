HS Recap: Friday February 3rd

Local federation hockey highlights and MMA boys hoops.

By Published: Updated:
3b08f4bc556c4d3cbc313d93166d1908

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 

HOCKEY

Williamsville North 2 Orchard Park 1 : Game remained scoreless until 10:50 remained. Orchard Park scored late to make the game interesting, but the Spartans held on.

Grand Island 5 West Seneca West 1 : With the win, Grand Island wins Division 3 title.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timon 59 St. Park 58 (OT) : Tigers hit a shot at the buzzer to force over time and knock off the #1 team in the MMA.

St. Francis 65 Canisius 51 : Red Raiders get their first win over the Crusaders in over a decade.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s