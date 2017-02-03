Judge approves sale of St. Gerard’s Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The corner of East Devalan and Bailey Avenues in Buffalo will soon be a place Muslims come to recognize.

St. Gerard’s Church, which closed in 2008, is being converted into a mosque.

State Supreme Court Justice Tracey Bannister approved the sale Thursday, although it hasn’t officially closed yet.

The news was a surprise for former congregation member Michael Czora.

“Four generations of my family, we’ve come to this. My grandfather, my parents, their parents before that,” he said.

The change is one he welcomes. So does the church’s last pastor, Rev. Francis Mazur.

“We all worship the same God, Catholics and Muslims. There are a lot of misconceptions about that. I’m really happy that they will continue the church as a place of worship,” Rev. Mazur said Friday.

The building holds a lot of memories for the city’s Catholic community

“It’s never easy,” spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo, George Richert said.

“My mother was baptized here, my parents were married here. But I do realize that times change,” he continued.

The Catholic population in the neighborhood is getting smaller, while the Muslim one grows.

Justice Bannister called the sale “reasonable.” According to court records, proceeds from the church and the artifacts inside will go to Blessed Trinity.

At one point, the St. Gerard’s was going to be disassembled and rebuilt in Georgia, but the cost of the project proved to be too much.

Interior items however, are still making the trip.

“The pews and the altar and the windows have already done to Georgia and they plan to break ground this spring,” Richert said.

A lot of the interior artifacts, like the stained glass windows, were made by Buffalo artists. Rev. Mazur said in that way, the memory of the church lives on even from hundreds of miles away.

The new owners, three men, were not available for a comment Friday.