Medina Railroad Museum

The museum is located in the former New York Central Freight Depot, which was built in 1905-06. It is the longest wood frame freight house ever built by NYC Systems and measures 300 feet long.

There are over 7,000 artifacts on display, covering the history of railroads from the early steam era up to the modern day. Exhibits feature vintage toy trains, an extensive firefighting display with over 460 old fire helmets, military, boats and ships. Our model HO scale train layout, located in the center of the exhibit hall, is the longest on one floor in the United States measuring 204 feet long by 14 feet wide.

We have a variety of train excursions available.

  • Pirates & Princess Day
  • Easter Express
  • A Day with Thomas
  • Fall Foliage
  • Blues & Booze
  • Jumpin’ Pumpkin Jamboree
  • Terror on the Tracks
  • The Polar Express

