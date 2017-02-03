Mom sentenced for death of one-year-old daughter

Leslie A Finch

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca mother was sentenced for the death of her 1-year-old daughter Friday afternoon.

Leslie Finch will spend 20 years in prison, plus 5 years post release supervision and one year in local jail for endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say Finch hit her one-year-old daughter Mila Whipple in April of 2015. Police responded to a call of a one-year-old not breathing. The baby was flown to Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo where she died two days later. At the hospital, medical staff told police the baby girl’s injuries were likely caused by abuse.

Police arrested Finch about a month after the incident.

 

 

