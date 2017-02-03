NYS’s new casino comes with slots, game tables and cemetery

TYRE, NY (AP)  –  New York state’s newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue – and a cemetery.

The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday just off Exit 41 of Thruway in the Cayuga County town of Tyre. The developer, Rochester-based Wilmorite, had to build the casino’s parking lot around an old family cemetery containing the graves of people who farmed the surrounding land generations ago.

People who live nearby tell WSTM-TV in Syracuse that the decedents of the people buried in the small cemetery didn’t want them disturbed during construction.

Town officials say the casino plans to build a fence around the cemetery and make it accessible to the families whose loved-ones are buried there.

