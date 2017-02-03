OP native goes into labor before NFL husband’s playoff game

ATLANTA, G.A.(WIVB)– Atlanta Falcons’ left guard and former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Andy Levitre is starting 2017 as a year of firsts: his first playoff run, first Super Bowl and first child.

His wife and Western New York native Katie Levitre went into labor on the way to his first playoff game almost three weeks ago. Katie graduated from Orchard Park High School and is a former Buffalo Jills cheerleader. She said she knew there was a chance she could go into labor during a playoff game.

“Two days before the game, I said to my parents, ‘What are the chances that I’ll actually go into labor on a Sunday between those hours?’ and apparently they were pretty good,” she said.

Still, she didn’t think that chance would come when it did, just before her husband’s first playoff game of his 8-year NFL career.

“My mom started timing on the way to the game and we realized the light before the parking lot that I was in labor,” Katie said.

Katie watched the game against the Seahawks from the stands, in tears at points from contractions. She said she texted someone on the sidelines to let them know she was in labor, but said not to tell Andy unless she needed to go to the hospital. Luckily, she made it through the game and gave birth later that night at the hospital to the couple’s first child, Lily Gene Levitre. Katie said they made it to the hospital just in time, and she almost gave birth in the hallway.

“Luckily it worked out and she decided to come after the game and not during it,” Katie said.

The Falcons’ coach gave Katie the divisional playoff game ball for “ultimate toughness,” and Katie said it has been tough.

“For me having a 2-week-old and trying to get ready to leave and travel with her is a lot,” she said.

Unlike most babies, Lily will spend her 3rd-week-old birthday at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. It’s an opportunity most people don’t get in a lifetime.

“We’re really excited and it’s going to be a great memory for her,” Katie said.

The team is calling Lily their “good luck charm,” and the Levitre’s are hoping to finish the season with a vision Andy had at the start of it.

“When they were all supposed to write down what their goals for the season were, he said he wanted his newborn in one arm and the Super Bowl trophy in another, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to make that wish come true for him.”