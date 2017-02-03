Prison escapee enabler could be paroled as early as May

Joyce Mitchell
FILE - In this July 28, 2015 file photo, Joyce Mitchell raises her hand during a court appearance in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Mitchell, the former New York prison employee who helped two killers escape from a maximum-security prison in June, said in an interview that aired Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC's "Today" show that she was depressed at the time and the inmates took advantage of what she called her "weakness." (Rob Fountain/The Press-Republican via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, NY (WIVB) – Joyce Mitchell, the woman convicted of helping two prisoners escape a New York prison, could be released as soon as May 16.

Mitchell has been granted a state hearing next week and a parole board hearing could follow.

She was the prison seamstress who helped inmates David Sweat and Richard Matt escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Matt was shot and killed, Sweat was shot and captured.

In September, Mitchell was sentenced to two and a third to seven years in prison. She is incarcerated in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

