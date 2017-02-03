Roswell Park biotech spinoff to develop new cancer therapies

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Roswell Park Cancer Institute is launching a spinoff company that will develop new cancer therapies.

Tactiva Therapueutics LLC is a biotech firm, one of the Start-Up NY companies. It is expected to generate 18 jobs over the next five years.

“Tactiva has developed a unique approach that shows great promise advancing one of our key goals “ said Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson. It will, “develop our best ideas and get them quickly to the patients who can benefit most from them.”

Clinical trials in ovarian, pancreatic, lung and prostate cancers will be just some of the projects Tactiva will tackle.

Tactiva has a unique approach in using a patient’s own immune cells, multiply them and then inject them back into the patient to attack cancer cells.