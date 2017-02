CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old Amish boy is dead following a logging accident in Cattaraugus County.

Dispatchers received a 911 call for a logging accident around 9 a.m. Friday on Northeast Road in the Town of Conewango. When they arrived at the scene the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how the accident happened. The boy’s name has not been released.