Community members walk to end violence in Buffalo

violence-walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Community members are calling for an end to the violence in Buffalo. There have been nine deadly shootings in the city in 2017, one victim was a 16-year-old boy.

The Friendship Baptist Church led a community walk on Saturday in hopes of unifying the city. Church leaders were joined by Mayor Byron Brown.

Pastor Edward Jackson Jr. told News 4 they’re calling on all churches to come together and stand up during this difficult time.

“This area is covered in prayer, it’s covered in love, and we don’t want that happening,” said Jackson. “We don’t want families feeling like prisoners in their own home. We want them to be able to come out, enjoy their community and we want to be a part of making this thing safe.”

Buffalo Police have only made an arrest in one of the shootings. If you have any information, call police at 847-2255.

 

