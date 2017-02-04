Two men hurt in Genesee County crash

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are hospitalized after a crash involving a car and pickup truck Friday night.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Lyman Road at West Bergen Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers say the car failed to yield the right of way to the pickup.

The driver, identified as Vittorio Muoio, 18, of Bergen, was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight. The passenger, identified as Andrew Konieczny, 19, of Bergen, was brought to Strong by ambulance. Police say Muoio was seriously hurt.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.