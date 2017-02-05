Lake Erie: A comparison 1 year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —So far, this winter has seen its fair share of bitter cold days, but also a few mild ones. The swings back and forth have largely kept Lake Erie from freezing over.

As of February 5, 2017 Lake Erie was 19% covered by ice. Most of this ice is on the western side of the lake towards Toledo, Ohio. Closer to Buffalo, ice cover remains strictly along the shoreline.

Compared to last year, this percentage of ice cover is greater. On the same date in 2016, the lake was only covered 2.5%. That number however didn’t come as a surprise. After one of the mildest winter’s on record, it was nearly impossible to see ice formation.

For contrast, 2015, just 2 years prior, Lake Erie was covered 94.5% covered by ice! This shut down the lake effect machine early.

Having open lake water will keep the possibility for lake effect snow around a little bit longer this season.

For more information on all of the Great Lakes, click here.