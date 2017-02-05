Local leaders react to education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The senate will make a decision on Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos Monday. On Friday, the senate voted 52 to 48 to advance the nomination to a final confirmation vote.

DeVos is a long-time advocate of charter schools and school vouchers. Republican supporters say she’ll give states more control over education.

“We’re very confident that Betsy DeVos is going to be the next secretary of education,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

But DeVos has attracted a lot of criticism.

“The nominee for the secretary of education is one of the worst nominees that has ever been brought before this body for a cabinet position,” said Senator Chuck Schumer.

The nomination has sparked protests around the country for weeks. Critics say DeVos is unqualified to handle the department of education.

“Her clear lack of experience and exposure to what’s going on in public schools is a serious concern,” said Sam Radford, President of District Parent Coordinating Council for Buffalo Public Schools.

The parent group is one of several groups raising concerns. Parents says for a struggling school district like Buffalo, DeVos may not be the best fit.

“Some of her views on common core we don’t agree with, some of her views on charter schools we do agree with so at this point it’s a wait and see kind of thing because clearly the direction of the state education department will have a huge impact on Buffalo,” said Radford.

The Buffalo parent group says they’d like to see someone with more experience, citing her performance at her senate confirmation hearing. Some say she appeared unsure of federal education law.

Buffalo Teacher’s Federation is also against DeVos.

The senate will vote Monday and Pence could be the tie-breaker.