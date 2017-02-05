Sheriff’s office warns of mortgage scam in Elba

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Genesee County Sheriff’s office is warning residents of a mortgage scam in the county.

The Sheriff’s office says an Elba resident informed them of an incident involving a man approaching her outside her home earlier this week.

The man was described as a white male, average height, thin build, wearing glasses and a baseball cap. She said he was parked in a silver minivan

across the street from her home.

As she was leaving her residence, the minivan pulled into her driveway and approached her. He asked if she was the

homeowner and inquired about her mortgage.

He claimed to be a Bank of America employee with important information about her home mortgage that was in default.

The male gave her a manila envelope with a phone number of 1-800-669-0102 on it and advised her to contact the number.

Officials contacted Bank of America who was unfamiliar with this practice and they promised to look into incident. A search of the 800 phone number results in several reviews claiming it is a scam number.

If you have any additional information, experience or witness this type of activity you are asked to contact the Emergency Services Dispatch Center at 343-5000.