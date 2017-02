BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred outside Maggie’s Bar and Grill on Military Rd. early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call outside of the business around 1:40 a.m. Detectives say a 22 year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire while outside of Maggies.

He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.