Thousands rally in support of refugees and immigrants in Buffalo

By Published: Updated:
welcome-refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Thousands of people rallied at Columbus Park in Buffalo on Sunday to support of refugees and immigrants.

They held signs saying phrases like “Refugees welcome in the city of good neighbors.”

Refugees and immigrants shared their stories with the crowd saying they have family members who want to come to America for a better life and escape unrest and violence in other parts of the world.

“Being a Muslim American it’s scary but sometimes you just have to put that fear aside because you never know what will happen,” said Izdihar Saleh, from Lackawanna. “You just have to throw yourself in it and believe in what’s right and stand for what’s right.”

More than 2,000 people turned out for the rally, according to Buffalo Police.

“To see these beautiful people that came here to support us, I know they didn’t have to come here but [they did] even in this cold, this is overwhelming for me, I’m overwhelmed,” said Ali Alhobabi, an American citizen originally from Yemen.

Those at the rally want local politicians to make New York a sanctuary state and fill the budget gap for resettlement agencies.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s