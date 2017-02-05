Thousands rally in support of refugees and immigrants in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Thousands of people rallied at Columbus Park in Buffalo on Sunday to support of refugees and immigrants.

They held signs saying phrases like “Refugees welcome in the city of good neighbors.”

Refugees and immigrants shared their stories with the crowd saying they have family members who want to come to America for a better life and escape unrest and violence in other parts of the world.

“Being a Muslim American it’s scary but sometimes you just have to put that fear aside because you never know what will happen,” said Izdihar Saleh, from Lackawanna. “You just have to throw yourself in it and believe in what’s right and stand for what’s right.”

More than 2,000 people turned out for the rally, according to Buffalo Police.

“To see these beautiful people that came here to support us, I know they didn’t have to come here but [they did] even in this cold, this is overwhelming for me, I’m overwhelmed,” said Ali Alhobabi, an American citizen originally from Yemen.

Those at the rally want local politicians to make New York a sanctuary state and fill the budget gap for resettlement agencies.