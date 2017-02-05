WNY Physicians: Flu season is not over yet

Related Coverage Orchard Park School closed after norovirus-like illness outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s flu season, and people in most states are being hit with a double whammy of influenza and Norovirus, the winter virus also commonly known as the stomach flu. This year, some Western New Yorkers’ are seeing both spread throughout the area.

Across Western New York, Doctors have seen more patients fighting that stomach bug.

“But we see these in waves throughout the country. It will hit one part of the country first, and it will kind of migrate upward or eastward,” said Dr. Joseph Chow, a Family Medicine Physician and President of TeamHealth Ambulatory Care.

He says there is really only one way to protect yourself. “Good hand-washing is probably the best thing to do by far.”

Noro-virus, a fecal-oral bug is highly contagious, especially in close settings like a school. In fact, hundreds of students and as many as a dozen teachers at Orchard Park Middle School fell suddenly ill last year from the Norovirus, closing the school down.

Dr. Chow said, that was probably a good idea. “Even if you didn’t have it, they actually shut the school down, which is probably a good idea in that case, because if you know that everybody has it, you may end up getting it, so why spread it?”

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says 2017 is shaping up to look like an average season for both Norovirus and the flu, which typically comes to a peak around this time, between late January and March.

Dr. Chow said, “It’s not to the height that H1N1 was five years ago. I think patients, especially with high-deductibles, we’ve seen a lot of patients stay home and not go to the Physicians’ Office. Even though there’s a lot of flu going on right now, I think a lot patients from that scare many years ago, have heard a lot of the education about it.”

People can be contagious with the virus for a few days before, and even a day or so after they’re symptomatic. Dr. Chow says if you’re having trouble breathing or can’t keep liquids down go see your physician.