Almost 85 percent of construction complete at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction workers are hard at work both inside and outside of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital on Ellicott Street.

“We’ve had as many as 300 workers in here, we’ve had ongoing operations all around the campus the School of Medicine is going up, the parking ramp is going up, the medical office building next door is going up,” said Mickey Mariacher, Kaleida Health Director of Construction Management.

By the end of the month, construction will be 85 percent complete.

“We have started more or less at the bottom working our way up so one of the first things that’s close to completion is the neonatal intensive care or the NICU as we call it,” said Mariacher.

“Sixty four patients to be housed in the new NICU as they are today, but the difference being currently they are in a pod environment where as now in the new Oishei Children’s Hospital they’re going to be in private rooms which is a huge improvement for those patients,” said Jessica Mabie, Women and Children’s Hospital Director of Strategic Planning and Implementation.

Some outpatient services have already moved from Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo to the new site.

“We’ve started to see patients in the Conventus building which is adjacent to the hospital. We saw patients January 3rd,” said Mabie.

Right now contractors still need to get interior work like painting, ceilings, and flooring done. Kaleida Health officials say once it officially opens to the public, the pediatric hospital will come with major perks for patients.

“We’re situated right between the medical office building located on Main Street and Buffalo General Hospital which is adjacent to our GVI. So we’re able to give better care,” said Mariacher.

Kaledia Health is shooting for an opening date in November. Once the Women and Children’s hospital site moves from Bryant Street to Oishei Children’s Hospital, plans to turn the former Women and Children’s into a mixed use development called the “Queenslight” will be underway. (For more information on the Queenslight development: http://wivb.com/2016/07/06/women-childrens-hospital-bryant-street-site-to-be-redeveloped-into-the-queenslight/ )