Attorneys: Surveillance videos dispute statements from Holding Center staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision about whether to order a district attorney outside Erie County to reopen the investigation into the death of Richard Metcalf Jr. has been pushed back to Wednesday.

And despite what has been said in the past, the case will not be handled by authorities in Niagara County.

In the meantime, the public is getting their first look inside the Erie County Holding Center on the night corrections officers used force to restrain the 35-year-old Metcalf, Jr.

According to attorneys for the Metcalf family, those videos offer another contrast between what corrections officers at the downtown jail say happened that night — and what actually happened.

Exclusive video obtained by News 4 shows the moments after Metcalf, Jr. took what the state of New York described as a brutal beating at the hands of holding center corrections officers.

The video, from security cameras inside the holding center, show Metcalf being taken from the medical area of the jail to the garage where an ambulance is waiting. The pillowcase county corrections officers used to prevent Metcalf from bleeding on them as they restrained him still covers his head.

“There’s no real rush to get from the sally port to the ambulance,” said Mike Scinta, of the Brown Chiari Law Firm. “We have an individual who was severely beaten, placed on his stomach and the EMTs were being denied access to that individual.”

County corrections officers and EMTs were interviewed as part of the internal investigation, and the subsequent investigations by New York State Police and the state’s Commission of Corrections.

The Commission’s report stated EMTs asked corrections officers to remove the pillowcase from Metcalf’s head and turn him onto his back so they could assess his medical needs. Those requests were denied, according to the state.

“If this young man was in the distress that he was in, why would that request be denied?” asked Thomas Casey, the Metcalf’s attorney. “It was those very same deputies that called for the EMTs, that called for their help. And then when they got there, they were summarily denied access to young Richard. … Why were they denied that? That’s something that only the deputies are going to be able to answer. It raises a very large question in our mind.”

The report also shows corrections officers told authorities Metcalf was “yelling and moving during the entire transport to the ambulance.”

There’s no audio associated with the surveillance videos, but it is clear Metcalf isn’t moving.

In fact, every camera angle, from the time he leaves the medical room at the holding center, down the hall, onto the elevator and into the garage exit, Metcalf is motionless.

Just seconds later, when Metcalf is lifted into the ambulance and the pillowcase removed from his head, he’s not breathing, according to the state report, and EMTs can’t find a pulse.

“I think what we have is inconsistencies that were made by statements by those that were involved that night. But the video clears those up,” Scinta said. “And those are the types of questions that a jury will have to decide.”

Metcalf died less than three days later, but even what he died of is in question. While the initial report from the Erie County Medical Examiner stated Metcalf had a pre-existing condition, the state commission report disputes that. The commission’s report states Metcalf died as a result of the actions of county corrections officers, specifically that a spit mask used to subdue him was tied too tightly around his neck.

Attorneys for Erie County haven’t spoken publicly since October.

Attorney Jennifer Persico says the investigation by state police and the decision by then-DA Frank Sedita not to pursue criminal charges speaks volumes.

Persico says the sheriff’s office continues to support those involved, and that they will vigorously defend their actions in court.

“Following a thorough review, the District Attorney’s Office concluded that the evidence did not support criminal charges against the individual deputies who were present during the incident, and State Police officials publicly supported the conclusion of the District Attorney’s Office. The evidence is the same now as it was then,” Persico wrote. “Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and the entire Erie County Sheriff’s Office remain steadfast in their support of the personnel involved in this unique and dangerous incident and intend to vigorously defend their actions.”

Casey said he supports that view.

“I agree with what they say,” he said. “This case is going to go into a court room. This is a case that, I think, calls for the community to be heard.”

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed Monday afternoon a conflict exists within her office as well, which would — like Erie County — preclude her from investigating the case.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns is expected to make his decision Wednesday morning.