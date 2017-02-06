Bill to bring ride sharing upstate goes to Senate Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers could take another step forward in the fight to allow ride sharing in western New York.

As of Monday morning, companies like Uber and Lyft are only allowed to operate in New York City, but that could change if some state leaders get their way.

A bill that would bring ride sharing to upstate and western New York should be brought to the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

It is something several state and local leaders have been pushing for quite a while. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said it “defies logic” that ride sharing has not been allowed in the region.

Those companies have only been allowed to operate in New York City under the taxi laws there. The bill the Senate is considering would expand the service to our area, while still requiring criminal and driving background checks for drivers.

Many of western New York’s local representatives said they are all for it. Still, there are some groups like the Upstate Transportation Association who are pushing back against the bill the Senate is considering Monday.

In a statement Sunday, the President of that group called the bill flawed, and warned it would “replace full time jobs with a gig economy that doesn’t feed families.”

The bill going before the Senate Monday is slightly different from what was proposed in the Executive Budget. This one would cut the taxes customers pay from 5.5 percent to two percent.