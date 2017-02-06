Boulevard Mall faces loan deadline; the future of the historic building remains unclear

Related Coverage Boulevard Mall for sale, trends changing shopping malls across country

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The future of the Boulevard Mall s still unclear Monday. The company that owns it, Forest City, must pay off more then $90 million dollars in loans.

For Boulevard Mall shoppers nothing is likely to change right now. Even weeks from now you should still be able to visit your go-to stores. But what the mall will look like long term is still not clear.

Colleen DiPirro, with the Amherst Chamber of Commerce said, “People are busy, they’re not spending the time looking at retail centers like malls as a destination for entertainment any longer.”

She said, that is particularly true for the Boulevard Mall. She doesn’t see it staying a mall for much longer. She said, “My hope is that we can find an investor that sees the advantage of using that ideal piece of property where they can integrate office, residential and retail space.”

DiPirro can’t confirm whether owner company Forest City will pay the $90-plus million dollar bill, but she’s assuming the answer is “no,” and is now looking forward. She said, “I’ve been doing some research to try and identify whether the tenants that currently have leases in the mall will be obligated to those leases if the bank takes over, and they don’t pay it. I’ve not gotten a definitive answer. I assume that anybody that wants to purchase that property will use it for something other then a mall.”

This repayment deadline is only one challenge the mall has seen. It’s been up for sale for over a year with not much interest. Big anchor stores like Sears are leaving, and leaders are seeing a decline in malls across the country, as people change their shopping habits. Mark Andol, Owner, of Made if America Stores. He said, “So these malls, you hear all of these stories, a lot of them are for sale, you don’t know who to believe or who is looking, so we just keep doing our thing, but we do wonder where were going.”

Andol has a store inside the mall. He said his store has held up reasonably well in Amherst, particularly in 2016. He said the Boulevard Mall draws in a unique demographic. He said, “I hope to see it stay, it draws its own clientele.”

The General Manager of the Boulevard Mall tells us the mall is operating as “business as usual” but couldn’t comment any further.

We reached out to Forest City Realty Trust. They issued us the following statement:

“Boulevard Mall is open for business with normal hours for all our guests, as well as for tenants and their employees. Our retailers, including Sears, as well as our casual dining restaurants and quick-serve food and beverage tenants, are open and ready to serve customers.

Ongoing discussions between the mall’s owner and its lenders are NOT expected to have any impact on the mall’s operations, hours, tenants or guests in the foreseeable future. In short, it is business-as-usual and Boulevard Mall remains a key retail destination for Greater Buffalo and an asset for the community.”