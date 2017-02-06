Buffalo man admits to producing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has admitted to producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say that in October of 2015, Robert Pritchett used the fake name “Jess Allen” to start communicating with a 17-year-old girl from New Jersey. Officials say the two texted each other and sent each other messages online.

Eventually, prosecutors say Pritchett convinced the girl to come live with him. When she arrived, prosecutors say Pritchett made false promises as to where she would live. The two engaged in sexual activities in November of that year, prosecutors say.

Afterwards, prosecutors say the two went to a motel in Tonawanda where the girl engaged in prostitution services and engaged in more sexual activity with Pritchett. During this time, officials say Pritchett used the girl’s phone to record some of the activity.

In addition to the sexual activity with the 17-year-old girl, officials say Pritchett previously engaged in sexual contact and/or online sexual communication with three other local teen girls.

According to prosecutors, Pritchett sent explicit photos of a 14-year-old using the app Kik. The 14-year-old’s 15-year-old friend later went to the Walden Galleria with Pritchett to try and get him to delete the pictures he had of her friend, officials say.

While at the mall, prosecutors say the two engaged in repeated sexual acts inside a movie theater and near a department store’s loading dock.

Prosecutors say Pritchett’s other victim was a 15-year-old girl from East Aurora. According to officials, the girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct while video chatting with Pritchett, and he saved screen shots of the conduct to his phone.

Pritchett will be sentenced on May 17.