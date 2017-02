BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Raquise Bryant, 28, allegedly stabbed Raheem Malone, 29, in the chest on Genesee St. this past September. Malone was killed.

Bryant pleaded not guilty and was jailed without bail. If he is convicted of murder, he could spend a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in jail.