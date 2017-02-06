Hepatitis C on the rise in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Erie County health officials are warning against an alarming trend; Hepatitis C.

The infectious disease has been on the rise in our area for the past three or four years, according to Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein.

Data courtesy of the Erie County Health Department
She said the spike is due to needle sharing and the use of heroin and other intravenous drugs.

Dr. Burstein said chronic Hepatitis C is more common in Erie county that acute Hepatitis C, meaning those infected have likely been infected for at least a year.

The rise is particularly dangerous for younger people. Burstein said data shows people under 30 being infected most.

“The problem is that Hepatitis C, like other infectious diseases, does not cause any symptoms for quite a while. But once it does people can develop liver cirrhosis, permanent liver damage, and also cancer,” she said Monday.

Needle exchanges is one way the county is trying to stop this trend, aside from Hep C testing.

We asked Dr. Burstein is supervised injected sites (SIFs) offered a solution to this. She said in the short term perhaps, but there’s no way to tell if users are safe outside that facility.

The Health Commissioner also said SIFs are extremely expensive to operate.

Public health officials, elected leaders, medical experts, and patient advocates will gather in Albany Tuesday for New York’s first-ever Hepatitis C summit.

Organizers of the event told the Associated Press hepatitis C now kills more people nationally than HIV.

Panel discussions will center on prevention, treatment, and suggestions for policy makers.

