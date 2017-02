BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has confirmed the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is moving.

It has been along Hertel Ave. in North Buffalo for years, and will now be held at the Outer Harbor.

Mayor Byron Brown, representatives from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and Galbani will be talking about the future of the festival Tuesday morning at City Hall.

News 4 is told the festival is still happening the same weekend in mid-July.