BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly has shared his opinion of controversial New England Patriots QB Tom Brady following Sunday’s big game.

Kelly tweeted this statement just before 9 a.m. Monday:

Without a doubt , there is no debating anymore. Tom Brady is truly the best ever. Job well done bud. NOW RETIRE…. https://t.co/6fhxJloRUW — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) February 6, 2017

The link leads to a similar post on the Jim Kelly Inc. Facebook page.

The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during overtime.