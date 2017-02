BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stand-up comedian and television host Joe Rogan is coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Rogan will perform on April 7. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $55.

They can be bought at LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.