Local filmmaker shedding light on heroin epidemic in the “Blink of An Eye”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The younger brother of the girl that just died, he’s getting ready for her funeral he has his coat and tie on he goes into her bedroom and is just looking through all her stuff, reminiscing,” said Erika Frase, “Blink of an Eye” Production Coordinator.

This emotional scene is part of a story line that plays out often in Western New York: people with seemingly normal lives who get caught up in addiction.

“She’s just a normal girl that dances and is athletic, does well in school and she actually hurts her knee and starts taking pain killers.” said Camryn Clune, “Blink of an Eye” Actress.

A short film called “Blink of an Eye” tells the story of a 16-year-old girl and her addiction to heroin. Like many other real-life addicts, the teenager doesn’t make it.

“I’m hearing about more people dying and more people dying in our community and I reached out to Mayor Brown and I sent him the script and I said I will donate my time and the script if you think it will help,” said Greg Robbins, “Blink of an Eye” Script Writer and Director.

The “Blink of an Eye” short film is being created with a volunteer cast and crew. They’re using locations in Buffalo where overdoses have actually happened.

“Police have taken us on ride alongs where many people have lost their lives from shooting up heroin,” said Robbins.

The 5-minute film has no dialogue, but instead uses visuals to portray a powerful message about those who use heroin.

“It affects everyone and that’s the main point of what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to create awareness that this drug heroin is taking over Buffalo,” said Frase.

There were more than 30 overdose deaths in Erie County in just January alone. “Blink of an Eye” is expected to be completed by April. It will be posted on the short film’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Blink-Of-An-Eye-Short-Film-1149714881791457/?fref=ts