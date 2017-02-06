Louis Ciminelli, 2 other executives resign from LPCiminelli amid corruption charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Louis Ciminelli and two other LPCiminelli executives have resigned amid corruption charges.

Ciminelli, Michael Laipple and Kevin Schuler allegedly obtained the Buffalo Billion SolarCity project through an unfair bidding process, according to a court document.

The three were among eight men charged in a statewide federal corruption case related to bid-rigging and pay-to-play schemes. Two of the other men charged are former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and former top Gov. Cuomo aide Joe Percoco.

The eight charged were indicted, and all of them pleaded not guilty.

MORE | See the indictment here.

In conjunction with the board, LPCiminelli President Frank Ciminelli II took over the business.

“As we navigate this transition, I am committed to ensuring that our company’s 56-year record of integrity and excellence continues into the next generation,” Frank Ciminelli says. “We are taking several steps to reinforce LPCiminelli’s strong reputation for integrity and ingenuity. I am confident that we will meet these challenges by expanding on our award-winning results, investing in the Western New York workforce and community and by building upon the trust and confidence we have established over our 56-year history.”

The company’s president has hired a former FBI Special Agent and Chief Division Counsel for a risk assessment.