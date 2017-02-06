Man accused of snowmobiling while drunk

TOWN OF EAGLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lakeview man was accused of snowmobiling while drunk in Wyoming County.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Ronald Dedominces, 51, was stopped at a snowmobile crossing on Route 39 in the Town of Eagle for a registration check.

The Sheriff’s office says Dedominces failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody before being released to a family member. His snowmobile was towed away.

Dedominces faces charges for allegedly snowmobiling while intoxicated. He will be back in court on Feb. 27.

