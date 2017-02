BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big birthday party was held at Women and Children’s Hospital before a set of quadruplets turned one year old.

The Millen quadruplets shared a birthday on Saturday.

Naomi, Isaac, Elliot and Irving were born two months early, and spent the first few months of their young lives in the hospital.

The mother’s biggest challenge is getting enough sleep, but she says she has no trouble figuring out who is who.