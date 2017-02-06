Senate votes to allow Uber, Lyft to expand upstate; bill awaits Assembly vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Uber and Lyft could be coming to upstate New York under legislation that was approved in the state Senate.

The two ride-hailing companies are currently prohibited from operating outside of the New York City area. Previous attempts to authorize the expansion have been blocked in part by opposition from the taxi cab industry.

The bill that passed in the Senate would not require the fingerprinting of Uber drivers — something taxi cab owners have said should be included. Uber says it already conducts background checks and that fingerprinting isn’t necessary.

The Republican-led Senate approved the bill Monday. The Democrat-controlled Assembly has yet to vote on the measure. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the expansion.

Buffalo is currently one of the largest U.S. cities that doesn’t have access to Uber and Lyft.