SPCA Monday: Shadow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought Shadow to News 4 today to help him find a home.

Shadow is 7-year-old pit bull mix.

His Petango profile reads, “I’m a friendly fellow with a happy attitude and plenty of pep who is also grown up enough to have very nice manners. I’m mellow-minded and gentle but still energetic. I walk very politely on leash and really enjoy exploring the neighborhood and all its fascinating scents, sights and sounds.”

If you’re interested in giving Shadow a loving home, the SPCA can be reached at (716) 875-7360.