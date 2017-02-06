St. Gerard’s Church welcomes new owner

BUFFALO, N.Y.( (WIVB)- Keys to a historic church in the Queen City are being handed over.

Buffalo resident Ammar Shaibi, along with his two business partners, bought St. Gerard’s Church on Bailey and East Devalan Avenues from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The sale was officially approved by a State Supreme Court Justice Thursday.

“There is a big Muslim community here. And we wanted to be here, this is a good building,” Shaibi told News 4.

He intends to transform the church into a mosque.

“This building has been closed for almost seven, eight years,” he said.

Rev. Francis X. Mazur, the last pastor of St. Gerard’s, is happy to see a building that holds so much memory continue to be a house of worship.

“The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has a long standing, healthy, great relationship with the Muslim community for almost 40 years,” Mazur told News 4 outside the step of St. Gerard’s.

Shaibi believes the growing Muslim community in the area could bring new life into the old building.

But some in the Catholic community feel short-changed, seeing a piece of their history sell for what they feel is too cheap. Shaibi purchased the building for $120,000.

“Because this property has been assessed, not appraised, assessed for over a million dollars, then it seems like it would be in their best interest to offer it to the public,” CeCe Pierce told News 4.

Pierce, who is a Catholic and a real estate broke, feels there should have been more advertising that the church was on the market.

She would have liked to see more congregation members involved in the process, which was ultimately left up to the church’s trustees.

According to George Richert, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo, the church was at one point listed for $130,000 but it had a hard time selling.

Shaibi said he’s received a lot of positive feedback from Muslims and non-Muslims in the community. There will need to be some structural changes made to the property, which he anticipates will begin in the spring.