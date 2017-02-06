Trial of Lockport middle school principal begins

Related Coverage Lockport middle school principal charged with child endangerment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trial of a Lockport principal on child endangerment charges started Monday.

James Snyder, 45, is on administrative leave from North Park Middle School.

Snyder was arrested in August after teenage girls attended a pool party for his daughter at his home.

One of the girls told police Snyder made her uncomfortable with inappropriate behavior and statements.

The girls also told police Snyder threw a plastic bottle at his daughter.

The trial is happening in North Tonawanda City Court.

The judges in Lockport recused themselves because of connections to the school district.