Trial of Lockport middle school principal begins

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trial of a Lockport principal on child endangerment charges started Monday.
James Snyder, 45, is on administrative leave from North Park Middle School.
Snyder was arrested in August after teenage girls attended a pool party for his daughter at his home.
One of the girls told police Snyder made her uncomfortable with inappropriate behavior and statements.
The girls also told police Snyder threw a plastic bottle at his daughter.
The trial is happening in North Tonawanda City Court.
The judges in Lockport recused themselves because of connections to the school district.