TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Blasdell brothers died in a snowmobiling accident over the weekend.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports Stephen and Edward Sattler, both in their 60s, died after their snowmobiles fell through the ice on a pond in The Adirondacks.

The brothers were reported missing Sunday night and their bodies were found early Monday afternoon.

The snowmobiles have not been recovered.