UB student reports attempted sexual assault on campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police at the University at Buffalo are warning students following a woman’s report of an attempted assault, which University officials have described as possibly an attempted sexual abuse incident, early Monday morning.

The student says she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on the North Campus in the vicinity of Core Road near the Ellicott Complex’s Millard Fillmore Academic Center. The woman described the suspects as two tall black men with medium builds.

University Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. If you know anything, call 716-645-2222.

University Police have increased patrols on the North Campus, and are continuing to investigate. “The University at Buffalo takes all allegations of sexual violence or sexual assault on and off campus very seriously. Nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our students,” UB spokesperson John DellaContrada said in a written statement Monday morning. “For the privacy of our students, the University at Buffalo will not disclose case-specific facts or details about any ongoing investigation.”

According to the UB Police website, there were nine sexual assaults in 2015. That’s the latest year for which stats are available.

UB has several sexual violence and misconduct prevention and response programs, policies and practices in place to protect and support survivors of sexual misconduct and to educate the campus community, DellaContrada explained. Click here to learn more about those programs.

University officials are reminding everyone to stay alert, use university transportation and to always travel with other people. They also urge students to take advantage of the safety shuttles and campus safety escorts.