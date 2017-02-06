UB student reports sexual assault on campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police at the University at Buffalo are warning students following a woman’s report of a sexual assault early Monday morning.

The student says she was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on the North Campus in the vicinity of Core Road near the Ellicott Complex’s Millard Fillmore Academic Center.

The woman described the suspects as two tall black men with medium builds. In addition to alerting the campus community, University Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. If you know anything, call 716-645-2222.

Police also remind students to use safety shuttles and UB transportation services when possible. According to the UB Police website, there were nine sexual assaults in 2015. That’s the latest year for which stats are available.

News 4’s Katie Alexander is following this developing story. Check back for updates.

