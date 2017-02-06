Walden Galleria to hold security lockdown drill on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
walden-galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria will host a lockdown drill on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m.

Mall security officials and the Cheektowaga Police Department established a method to indicate threat levels at each store in 2015. The drill will be performed to train employees for emergency situations.

“Walden Galleria and Cheektowaga Police Department actively meet to ensure that all parties are properly prepared should an emergency present itself,” Marissa Romano, marketing director for Walden Galleria said. “We not only want the police force familiar with store locations but we also want our employees to know what to do in an emergency. These drills could potentially save lives one day.”

The drill will happen during open mall hours to make it seem more realistic.

