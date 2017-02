BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old has been indicted on charges of murder and criminal weapon possession.

Buffalo resident Russell Adams is accused of fatally shooting Myron Kemp, 29, at the intersection of Grant and Breckenridge streets this past August.

Adams pleaded not guilty and was jailed without bail.

He could spend 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges.