After 29 years, Italian Fest moving to Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Much like the creamy cannolis offered to the annual masses, the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is on the move.

The decision to move Italian Festival from Hertel Avenue to the Outer Harbor wasn’t made lightly, organizers said Tuesday, especially after spending close to three decades of packing the north Buffalo street with an estimated half million people over the three-day event.

The decision came down to a few factors: This annual event was growing to the point of inconvenience and it needed a new home.

“We just feel that with the success of the festival over 30 years, we outgrew our space, and the Outer Harbor is a perfect spot,” said Italian Fest spokesman Chef Marco Sciortino.

Another major factor is the traffic. Anyone who’s driven to the festival knows tightly packed neighborhoods make parking a challenge.

“If you were at any festivals at Hertel, you know that the parking was tough,” Sciortino said. “It was one of the worst parts of having to go down there. But with the space we have now, we have parking for like, 2,000 cars, maybe more.”

Although they weren’t a part of the conversation to make the move, the annual impact on Hertel Avenue businesses was a factor as well.

“It’s an inconvenience for almost a week. They’re shut down from Tuesday night until Monday morning,” said Mona Rinaldo, the festival’s business manager. “And customers are there to spend money at the festival and not necessarily at their shops. Unfortunately, having the festival there, for the businesses, it’s a losing proposition for a week.”

Tony Christiano is the president of Hertel Hardware and Plumbing. He says the move will be bittersweet.

“It’s convenient because we can walk outside and have a great meal, but it can be a little tough with parking and trying to run a business at the same time,” Christiano said. “It’s sad that it’s leaving because it was nice to see people coming into the North Buffalo area.

“But at the same time, Buffalo is going through some great changes and we’ve got some growing pains, and I think it’s positive to move it to an area where it’s accessible for lots of people,” he added.

Rudy Dixon is the owner of Rudy’s Fade Factory. He generally closes up shop during the festival.

“It has been a little struggle with the traffic,” he said. “It’s no problem with me, but the only thing that I have a problem with is the transportation and the parking. That’s it.”

The event will be held July 13-16.

The new venue is the biggest change, but there are others.

Organizers are adding a $5 admission this summer — mostly because it will cost more to run at the Outer Harbor.

But they say people should expect more events, food, even entertainment, than what they’ve seen in the past.