Community raises money in support of former Clarence High School teacher

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In his more than 3 decades of teaching, Robert Michael Keil was a passionate teacher.

“You have no idea what it meant to me,” said Robert Michael Keil, former Clarence High School teacher.

“The feeling that I had when I was in his class is something that I’ll never forget,” said Tyler Walters, former student of Mr. Keil.

Mr. Keil had to retire to take care of his sick wife back in 2012.

“She has been my heart and soul. She has,” said Keil.

Two years later Mr. Keil suffered from two strokes. He hasn’t been the same ever since.

“I lost my speech, and I was at the top of my profession, the top of my profession. Boom,” said Keil.

Former students say Mr. Keil was the kind of teacher that made on impact on everyone who took his class.

“The way that he talked to you you could tell that he really did care you know when he asked how you were you could tell that it was sincere,” said Jillian McGuire, former student of Mr. Keil.

That’s why so many students were touched when they heard about Mr. Heil’s situation, and the $200,000 worth of medical bills his family owes. A gofundme was made for him, and in less than a week nearly $60,000 was donated. The comments on the site go back all the way to his early teaching career.

“I cry everyday, everyday, reading the things they wrote to me,” said Keil.

“If anyone deserves it it’s him, he is so passionate about this community and the fact that we can help him back is really inspiring,” said McGuire.

Mr. Keil was passionate about music during his career, so students are planning a charity concert and fundraiser for his family in June. The Facebook page blew up overnight, reaching more than 600 people. This is the link to the page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1677373755895139/

To donate to Mr. Keil’s family, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-keils