Darien Lake offering free theme park admission with concert tickets

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake is partnering with Live Nation for a special deal for concertgoers.

Those who purchase a ticket for a concert at the venue will also get admission into the theme park for free. The offer is valid for concerts that start during the theme park’s operating schedule.

Darien Lake is celebrating its 25th concert season.

“This historic offer is a great way to honor the long history of the amphitheater, as well as its unique proximity to the theme park,” Jim Koplik, Live Nation President of Upstate New York and Connecticut, said. “This promotion is a great savings to the concert fan and thrill seeker alike – it truly is the deal of the summer.”

Here are the acts set to perform at Darien Lake this year:

“In celebration of our 25th season of concerts at Darien Lake, we’ve partnered with Live Nation to add some extraordinary value to the experience,” Chris Thorpe, General Manager of Darien Lake Theme Park, said. “Where else can you ride coasters all day and rock out all night with the greatest stars in the music industry?”